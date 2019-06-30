More than $108,000 contributed since June 13

BUFFALO — In less than two weeks, the generous Western New York community has responded to fulfill the match challenge made by a Wellsville businessman.

As of June 26, a total of $108,972 in contributions, large and small, have been received to exceed the goal set by Charlie Joyce on June 13 when he pledged another $100,000 as a match to help close the gap for the 2019 Appeal by Catholic Charities.

With the latest push, the 2019 Appeal has raised $9.2 million ($9,201,471) or 84% of this year’s $11 million goal since it began in January. The Appeal closes today.

Two weeks ago, Appeal officials gathered at Catholic Charities administrative office to recognize and thank Joyce for being the largest donor in Appeal history with personal and corporate gifts totaling $350,000 this year. After the announcement, Joyce, chairman of the board of Otis Eastern Service LLC based in Wellsville, made the surprise pledge.

John Daly, 2019 Appeal co-chair, thanked the community for its quick response.

“First, we offer a huge thanks to each and every one of our donors this year, and we are especially grateful today to all of you who came forward to meet this challenge,” said Daly. “Approximately 600 supporters of the Appeal generously gave over $108,000 with a few substantial gifts among many $10, $20 and $100 contributions. Some went the extra mile and gave again; some were new donors, and some told us they reversed their earlier decision about not contributing. People are giving because they understand the need for the work of Catholic Charities. Our volunteers are working very hard in their outreach efforts urging people to support the 2019 Appeal in these final days.”

Donations can be made securely online at ccwny.org/donation or by calling 716-218-1400.

The annual Appeal helps fund 70 programs and services administered by Catholic Charities across 61 sites in the eight counties of Western New York, along with a number of programs and ministries that benefit all parishes through the Fund for the Faith.