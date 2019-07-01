CORNING - The Corning Museum of Glass is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing with a new exhibit that focuses on the role of glass during the dawn of space exploration.

Aptly titled Journey to the Moon, the exhibit seeks to educate visitors about the various ways glass was involved during the Apollo moon landings, such as glass being a central component of the heat shields on the Apollo re-entry vehicle and the role of fiberglass as a protective coating on astronaut spacesuits.

But perhaps the most interesting part of the exhibit is the moon rock. Serving as the exhibit’s centerpiece, CMoG acquired a tiny lunar meteorite that visitors will have the chance to touch.

Those who do will notice its glassy consistency.

“I want [visitors] to come here and touch the moon,” said Marvin Bolt, curator of science and technology at CMoG. “If that’s the only thing they do, wonderful. And, if they come away knowing that part of the moon is glassy and the thing they touched is a glassy rock, we’ve succeeded.”

The exhibit also focuses on the role glass continues to play in modern space exploration. For example, the exhibit highlights the Gemini window - a window designed by Corning Inc. that was used as the windshield on the Space Shuttle.

Journey to the Moon opened Saturday and is scheduled to run indefinitely.

The Apollo 11 moon landing - the first manned mission to the moon's surface - occurred on July 20, 1969. This year marks the mission’s 50th anniversary.