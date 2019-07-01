The Corning Area Chamber of Commerce will host an event entitled “HR Forum: A Live Panel Discussion” from 8 to 10 a.m. July 9 at the Radisson Hotel Corning, 125 Denison Parkway E.

The special panel will discuss workforce issues, labor laws, new and recent legislation affecting employers, compensation, benefits and best practices. The panel will consist of Amy Hemenway, partner/labor attorney at Harter Secrest & Emery LLP; Tina Bevilacqua, human resources consultant at Bevilacqua Consulting; and Mary Costello, human resource executive at Arbor Housing & Development. The event is free for members and $10 for nonmembers. Seating will be limited for this program.

To register, visit corningny.com/events by July 5.