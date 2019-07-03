Another large crowd at Alma town board meeting

ALMA — The Town of Alma continues to attract a standing-room only crowd to its meetings of local government.

Tuesday night, resident Mike D’Antonio was granted three minutes to speak during community comment. D’Antonio initially waived his request because Town Councilman Vinny Bock was absent at the start of the meeting. D’Antonio said he would not air his concerns publicly without looking Bock in the eye.

Bock, who had prior commitments, did appear a short while later specifically to hear D’Antonio’s concerns. D’Antonio took offense to a letter Bock previously addressed to the board, one that touched on the general air of discontent around the town. Of late, the Sheriff's Office has supplied a Deputy to keep the peace at town board meetings. The town primaries last month featured seven candidates, four Republicans and three Democrats, running to secure spots on November's ballot.

The town has been roiled in controversy for months, with the resignation of the deputy supervisor in January and an ongoing dispute concerning proceeds from scrap metal generated by the Highway Department. The latter issue eventually led to Highway Superintendent Dan Ford suing the town board last month.

D’Antonio said the town has been “through hell” as the discord has grown.

“This has never happened. Three, four years ago you could have come to this town board meeting and there’d be nobody sitting in any of these chairs. You’d have three chairs there and there’d be nobody sitting there,” D’Antonio said. “I have never seen the citizens of this town in such an uproar as I do now. Uproar, meaning that we the taxpayers don’t think things are going the way they should, and we’re bringing that up to the town board. That is our right and duty as citizens.”

D’Antonio went on to address another portion of Bock’s letter concerning false narratives getting pushed to fit a story.

“Unfortunately that’s on both sides of the fence. It’s on this side of the fence,” he said, indicating the town board before moving to the crowd, “and it’s on this side of the fence. That’s a wash. Neither side is without sin.”

D’Antonio framed the discord as a fight for the soul of the town.

“Those of us that were born and raised here and have a lineage in this town, we are fighting for the soul of this town. We’re not New Jersey, we’re not New York City, we’re not Tonawanda,” he said. “We were born and raised here, it worked for hundreds of years, people getting along with people. We never came to the town board with a bunch of hubbub. We trusted the town board implicitly. We knew they were going to act on our behalf and they did.”

Bock, in response, thanked D’Antonio for coming to the meeting and agreed to disagree.

“I respect your opinion. I don’t agree with it, but I respect it,” he said. “All I can tell you is I stand by what I said. That was primarily addressed to the board, but it’s an open house here.”

D’Antonio commended the councilman for hearing out his concerns and led a round of applause for Bock before he departed back to his prior commitment.

One other matter drew community input Tuesday night when the board moved to pay its bills for the month.

“Instead of reading every bill, the proper way to do it is for the board members to look at the vouchers and initial them. If you have a question about the bills, ask the question before the checks are signed,” said Town Supervisor Ron Staedt.

Town resident John Walsh questioned why the each bill was not being read off for the public to hear.

“The Town of Wirt does it this way, the Town of Wellsville does it this way, the state requires us to do it this way. We’re physically auditing the vouchers before the checks are signed,” Staedt said.

“But we don’t know what you’re spending the money on at this time,” Walsh responded.

“This meeting isn’t for you. This meeting is for the governing board of the town,” Staedt replied.

Earlier in the meeting, the board approved moving $10,000 from its contingency fund into an account for attorney and contractual fees. The town also approved working with Wellsville Technologies to update the town website, email system and internet security.

“It’s a very reasonable price,” Staedt said. “We got refunded from Southern Tier West and the money is equal to what we were paying for nothing.”