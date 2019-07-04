CORNING - U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-NY, visited the Corning Senior Center Wednesday to discuss a comprehensive robocall legislation package that recently passed the Senate, and encouraged the House to follow suit.

Schumer said the TRACE Act, which was approved by the Senate in May, would give the FCC the ability to fine robocallers $10,000 per call, increase the timeframe under which the FCC could find and prosecute robocallers from one to three years after the call is placed, and require the Department of Justice, FCC, Federal Trade Commission, Department of Commerce, Department of Homeland Security, Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and other agencies to issue recommendations to Congress on how to bolster methods to combat robocalls.

It would also require telecommunications companies to implement call authentication technology so robocallers can't disguise the number they're calling from.

The TRACE Act, co-sponsored by Schumer, was a bipartisan bill that passed the Senate 97-1. Schumer urged the House to pass similar legislation.

“Just as the Do Not Call list worked, we have found a new solution,” Schumer said. “I’m here to tell you help is on the way.”

Politicians cracked down on robocalls before in the early 2000’s with the establishment of the Do Not Call list.

But Schumer said robocallers have been able to skirt that list in recent years with the advancement of technology, such as automated calls that go out to hundreds of phone numbers at once and the ability to disguise phone numbers to look like they’re coming from someone local.

The legislation comes at a time when robocalls have reached a fever pitch. Schumer said more than seven million robocalls have been reported in the month of June alone within the 607 area code of the Southern Tier. More than 44 million calls were reported in the Southern Tier so far this year.

Senior citizens are often targeted by these calls. A commonly reported robocall scam involves the caller posing as someone’s family member and saying they’ve been arrested and need several thousands of dollars to be bailed out.

Schumer said the House is likely to follow the Senate with robocall legislation next month, with the White House communicating that it would support such legislation if it were to hit the president’s desk. Schumer said such legislation would cut down on robocalls by 99 percent.