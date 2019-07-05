Patriotism on display in the Maple City

HORNELL — “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

243 years after those words were endorsed by America’s founding fathers and forwarded to King George III, despite the tumult of war, economic crashes and political turmoil, the country persists as a world leader for its steadfast belief in them.

Each year we celebrate America’s declared independence from England on July 4, with seas of humanity donning red white and blue, who line the streets for grand parades, barbecues and fireworks.

On Thursday, the City of Hornell put on a half-hour spectacular. First responders, veterans service organizations, local businesses, politicians and just plain patriotic residents made the Maple City the place to be at noon-time.

In the morning, cloudy skies accompanied by high humidity threatened to rain on the parade, but the weather cooperated as the fun and American fervor rolled down Seneca and Main Streets. The route crawled from Steuben Trust Company’s parking lot, to the East Main Street bridge.

Continued humid conditions throughout the day couldn't keep spectators from paying their respects to old glory and the things it stands for, as children made a mad scramble for fistfuls of candy that was hurled from all directions for the duration of the parade.

Festivities continued at Veterans Memorial Park and will be fun for the whole family. Events at the park will begin after the parade at 1 p.m. with the City Pool open between noon and 5 p.m. Food vendors, free games, a petting zoo, water slide, laser tag and other children’s activities were also held in the park.

Activities were headlined by the annual Classic Car Show — a growing crowd favorite that is getting the attention of serious enthusiasts.

New features this year included several eating competitions that saw people voluntarily down ice cream, hot dogs, apple pie and watermelon.

Billed as “The most explosive item of the day”, the annual City of Hornell fireworks display were scheduled to delight the thousands who assembled on or near Park Drive. The show was slated to be bigger and better this year, with a major contribution from Hornell Partners for Growth.