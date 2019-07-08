CAMPBELL - After two years in Hammondsport, Urbana Hill Distillery has relocated to a new location at 8772 Main St. in Campbell.

A change in the structure of the business led to the relocation of the distillery, which is now in the process of getting up and running at the new site.

“We’re just hoping to be in a central location for people, like if they’re heading to the lakes or coming up from Pennsylvania or Elmira,” said co-owner Dave Jamison, who owns and operates the distillery alongside his wife and business partner Kim Jamison.

As a resident of Campbell, Dave Jamison also said it’s nice having the business closer to home.

Urbana Hill’s new tasting room is currently open, and its production facility is up and running. Dave Jamison said he plans to pour some additional concrete out front, expand the parking, and set up more seating and picnic tables for patrons to relax.

Urbana Hill Distilling currently offers three spirits: a standard corn moonshine, vodka, and a cherry flavored moonshine called Cherry Bounce. The Cherry Bounce is flavored using all natural, locally sourced cherries and cherry juice.

Dave Jamison says all of Urbana Hill’s products are produced from corn and grain that he either grows himself, or is sourced from local farms and businesses.

The distillery is currently working on a limoncello, a maple moonshine and a bourbon to be released at a later date.

Dave Jamison said an interest in brewing originally inspired him to pursue opening a distillery.

“I’ve always been into brewing, and thought brewing would be a good thing to go into,” he said. “Then they changed the laws on distilling and made it so it was available for a farm license. It’s basically taking brewing to another step.”

Urbana Hill Distillery’s tasting room is open 4-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon-7 p.m. Saturday and noon-4 p.m. Sunday.

Its products can be found in local liquor stores such as GCP Discount Liquors in Horseheads, Vines and Barrels in Bath, and others.