FREMONT — The New York State Department of Transportation Tuesday announced that State Route 21 in the Town of Fremont has been reduced to one lane at a location approximately one mile north of the Hamlet of Haskinsville.

The lane closure is necessary to facilitate the replacement of a storm damaged culvert and perform drainage repairs on State Route 21. Work is anticipated to last approximately one week.

Traffic will be maintained with a one lane, two-way alternating flagging operation. The public should expect delays.

It is imperative that motorists remember to drive carefully through the many highway and bridge construction zones they will encounter this season.