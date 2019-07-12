CRASE training underway for 800-strong Alstom workforce

HORNELL — Alstom employees are on the cutting edge of their craft.

Now, with some help from the Hornell Police Department, the Hornell workforce is also receiving training in the latest in public safety.

The Hornell Police Department started a CRASE Training program for Hornell Alstom employees this week. Courses in CRASE — Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events — prepare citizens for how to react in the event of an active shooter.

“We just began doing the program for Alstom. It’s going to run all month,” Hornell Police Captain Mike Sexsmith reported at Thursday’s meeting of the City of Hornell Board of Public Safety. “We’re looking to train 800 people throughout this month. It’s a pretty big job. We’re going through classes every Wednesday. It’s going to end up being 12, 13 classes. The feedback on that was very good yesterday for the first round. I think that’s going well. It’s a good place to have it. They’re our biggest employer here, so I’m glad we got in there to get that done.”

Sexsmith said five instructors are conducting the CRASE training for the 800-strong Alstom workforce. Sexsmith added that the Hornell Police Department is willing to provide CRASE training to any community organization.

“It’s open to any group or organization that wants us to come and teach that. It’s basically about how to survive an active shooter situation at the civilian level," he said.

In addition to the current effort at Alstom, the Hornell Police Department has given several other CRASE trainings around Hornell.

“It’s really popular. I think you’ll see groups taking advantage of it once you get it out there,” said Public Safety Commissioner Scott Richardson. “It’s sad you have to have that kind of training, but it’s really well worth it.”

Fire Chief Frank Brzozowski agreed, likening CRASE training to CPR training — you might never have to use it, but it’s invaluable in the event of an emergency.

In other business

The board granted two event permits.

A Family Fun Day is set for Aug. 31 from noon to 4 p.m. at Shawmut Park. The event is an end of summer celebration with free hot dogs, games, prizes, face painting, bounce houses, music and more. It is being organized by Fresh Start Church and expects attendance of around 300.

The Second Annual Amvets Rider Bike Show is scheduled for Aug. 3 from 4-8 p.m. in the lot behind Amvets Post 245. The event will feature a motorcycle show and live music.

The board also received a request for a street closing on Willow Place for a Block Party scheduled for Saturday, July 20.