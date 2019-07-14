PENN YAN - Nine deserving Steuben County children last week enjoyed a wholesome summer fun at the annual New York State Sheriffs' Institute Camp on Keuka Lake.

Dave Sherman, camp director, said the summer camp is for boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 12 who, because of economic reasons would not have an opportunity to attend a summer camp or enjoy a summer vacation.

“The camp is for economically challenged children,” Sherman said. “When the kids arrive here it's a very fast schedule. They get up at 6:45 a.m. to take a dip in the lake, then clean their cabins, have breakfast and then go to two classes one at 9 a.m. and the other at 10 a.m. One class is on land and the other is on water. At the end of the week they have to show us what they have learned at the classes.”

Each County Sheriff, who chose the children to attend the camp, is given a predetermined number of camper slots, Sherman said. Sheriff’s Offices use a variety of methods to identify deserving children to attend.

“The primary criteria is economically challenged children and children who can benefit from the positive interaction with deputy sheriffs,” Sherman said.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard said from July 8-12, 138 children attended the camp. Of those children three were from the Prattsburgh area, two from the Corning and Bath areas, and one from Hammondsport and Wayland areas.

“The campers get an insider look at the world of law enforcement,” Allard said. “By working with and learning from the sheriffs and deputy sheriffs at the camp, the kids develop a deeper respect for and understanding of the men and women who provide public safety.”

The Sheriffs’ Summer Camp, in its 43rd year of operation, expects to host more than 900 campers this summer during the six-week camp, Sherman said. The campers attend at no charge.

The Sheriffs' Institute Camp is made possible by the generous financial support of the Honorary Members of the Sheriffs’ Institute and the Sheriffs. The summer camp provides a solid recreational program while stressing basic values and good citizenship.

Campers participate in typical camp activities, like archery, sailing, boating, hiking, and talent shows, Sherman said. They also experience technical and safety demonstrations by deputy sheriffs such as scuba diving, K-9 handling, bicycle safety and boating safety.

The Sheriffs’ Summer Camp is a program of the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute, Inc. The Sheriffs’ Institute was established in 1979 with the mission to assist the office of the sheriff in advancing education in the criminal justice community, preventing juvenile delinquency, and supporting victims of crime and their families.

The Chemung County Sheriff Department also sent more than a dozen children to the New York State Sheriffs’ Institute Summer Camp this season.