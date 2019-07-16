Immediate openings for children, families

WELLSVILLE — ACCORD has announced that it will expand its Early Head Start services to meet the needs of families in its communities.

In Cuba, Wellsville, and Bolivar, it will open additional toddler rooms serving children between the ages of 18 and 36 months. Home Based services will also be expanded by an additional 14 slots serving families with children from birth to age 5. In the Home Based program, teachers come to your own home, located anywhere in Allegany County, each week for 90 minutes to provide comprehensive early education and family support services.

This expansion of toddler and home based slots was made possible when the Office of Head Start recently approved ACCORD to convert vacant preschool slots to better meet the needs of Allegany County’s families.

ACCORD’s Executive Director, Lesley Gooch-Christman, states, “We are grateful to the Office of Head Start for supporting the changes that will help us to meet the true needs of our children and families. I am thankful for the community support we receive and especially to Lynn Langworthy, Head Start Director and the whole Head Start team for the great work they have put into assessing needs and making programming changes that will have a real impact.”

Children participating in the Head Start program receive comprehensive early education services including screening, assessment and early referral for any potential developmental delays, in addition to healthy meals and health, dental, and mental health services. Families benefit from supportive services such as assessment, referral and follow up services; support in reaching their goals which might include adult education and training, employment, or home ownership; and education and support on a wide range of topics from child development, parenting support to health and wellness. Head Start services are individualized to meet the unique needs of each child and family.

The new toddler classrooms will be located in ACCORD facilities at 8 East Main Street in Cuba and 550 North Main Street in Wellsville, and the third toddler classroom will be located in the Bolivar-Richburg Central School Early Childhood Development Center on Main Street in Bolivar.

To learn more about these opportunities or to complete an application, visit www.accordcorp.org and click on “Learn More” under the Head Start & Early Head Start Tab or call our Enrollment Specialist at (585)268-7605 extension 1525.