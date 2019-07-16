Tour de Keuka will be held from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 20 at Hammondsport.

Tour de Keuka is an annual charity bike ride that benefits the Food Bank of the Southern Tier. To participate, cyclists raise money to feed families struggling with hunger.

The registration donation for the 17 1/2-mile ride is $15 with a $60 fundraising minimum. All other routes are $30 with a $150 fundraising minimum; $60 minimum for ages 5-17. Cyclists who raise more than $250 will receive a commemorative Tour de Keuka cycling jersey.

All participants receive a finisher medal. Participation includes a complimentary continental breakfast, a catered lunch, ice cream and beer and wine tastings at the finish line celebration.

To register, visit TourDeKeuka.com by July 19.