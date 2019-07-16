Contest is culmination of months of hard work and training by 4-H, FFA members

ANGELICA — On Monday, the Allegany County Fair held the Youth Swine Show. The contest is a culmination of months of hard work and training of animals for exhibition by 4-H and FFA members.

In the Senior Showmanship division Kelsey Pierce first in class receiving a blue ribbon and a bucket sponsored by Dr. Peder Hancher DDS of Wellsville; Emily Lyman second and Jennifer Burrows awarded red ribbons.

Intermediate Showmanship 1st blue to Caitlin Stewart who also received a bucket sponsored by the Stone Family of Fillmore. Additional blue winner winners: Blake Hewitt, Kaylee Middaugh, Rachel Marsh, and Maggie Schiralli. First red to Cole Armison and 1st yellow to Leah Faulkner.

For the Junior Showmanship Sarah Wilson topped the class with Kadin Pierce placing 2nd both received blue ribbons, Sarah received a bucket sponsored by Dave’s Printing of Belmont. Red ribbons, Shane Ploetz and Natalie Burrows. Yellow awarded to Taylor Brokaw, Morgan Holcomb, and Ian Faulkner.

There were three participants in the novice divisions which is for first year exhibitors; 1st blue Collin Wilson, 1st red Jeffery Wilson, 1st yellow Mason Findlay. Collin received a showman harness sponsored by the Miller Family of Cuba.

The top from each divisions competed for Grand Champion Showman. This year’s winner Collin Wilson received award sponsored by Nicholson Pharmacy of Belmont. Reserve Grand Champion Showman, Kelsey Pierce received award sponsored by General Roofing of Wellsville.

There were also 3 Clover Bub Showman, a division open to youth 5-7 years old; Bentley Foster, Garrett Ploetz, Brendon Wilson each received a participation ribbons.

Following the showmanship market classes were held. Starting with the Light Weight Division: blue ribbon winners: Natalie Burrows, Sarah Wilson and Rachel Marsh; red ribbons to Natalie Burrows, Ian Faulkner, Kadin Pierce, Leah Faulkner.

Medium Weight: blue ribbons to Maggie Schiralli, Kaylee Middaugh, Jennifer Burrows, Leah Faulkner, Jennifer Burrows and Taylor Brokaw; red ribbons to Taylor Brokaw, Ian Faulkner, Blake Hewitt, and Jeffery Wilson.

Intermediate Weight all receiving blue ribbons: Collin Wilson, Shane Ploetz, Collin Wilson, Emily Lyman, Cole Armison, Maggie Schiralli, Kelsey Pierce, Shane Ploetz, Morgan Holcomb, Caitlin Stewart, Jeffery Wilson.

Heavy Weight all receiving blue ribbons: Mason Findlay, Kaylee Middaugh, Caitlin Stewart, Sarah Wilson, Mason Findlay, Kadin Pierce, Emily Lyman, Morgan Holcomb.

Grand Champion Market Swine sponsored by Bugman & Son of Dalton went to Mason Findlay. The Reserve Grand Champion Market Swine sponsored In Memory of Sarah Beiler was awarded to Collin Wilson.

Youth exhibitor award sponsored and selected by Terry and Patti Sage is given in memory of Bill Slocum – “Big D’s Farm.” This years’ recipient was Mason Findlay. Kelsey Pierce was awarded a blue for her feeder pig. Morgan Holcomb was awarded a red ribbon for her gilt.

Top place finishers in the Livestock Judging Contest both received a clipboard sponsored by Lakewood Veterinary Service of Rushford. In the senior division Katie Barney was first followed by Cara Ando, Kyla Jozwiak and Matt Bliss. Top ten in the juniors, in first place Jeffery Wilson followed by Sarah Wilson, Luke Wilson, Jocelyn Howard, Eli Barney, Madison Morehouse, Mason Findlay, Gianna Loiacono, Drew Wilson and Collin Wilson.

This year’s judge for the show and judging contest was Bruce Beery from Chillicothe, Ohio; a swine breeder having judged for 11 years traveling across Central and New England States. He provided positive feedback and tips for youth as he places classes throughout the day complimenting the high quality of animals shown. Congratulations to all the youth on a successful show.