OLEAN - Cattaraugus Allegany BOCES’ Workforce Development and Community Learning programs held their annual High School Equivalency June graduation ceremony on Wednesday, June 26, at the Career and Technical Education Center at Olean.

Family and friends celebrated a great milestone, high school graduation, for the 24 graduates. The graduates were: James Bardwell Cotae, Diane Billings, Nickie Burdick, Amy Cline, Tyler Cramer, Brennan Dean, Dylan Donovan, Chelsey Ethridge, Zachary Hadsell, Charles “CJ” Jessmer, Angel Liller, DrewEllen Miller, Cassandra Morales, April Murphy, Gavin Osborne, Mikaya Pringle, Nicolaus Scolton, Josefa Taylor, and Dalton Wilson.

According to Dr. Melissa Rivers, CABOCES Principal for CTE, Workforce Development, & Community Learning, “These graduates all took different paths and overcame different challenges to earn their high school equivalency diploma.”

Dr. Rivers explained, “Many graduates attended one of the free CABOCES HSE preparation classes held throughout Allegany and Cattaraugus counties. Other students were homeschooled or utilized the Southern Tier Traveling teachers. Students receive an official transcript from the New York State Education Department stating their achievement of a high school equivalency diploma, recognized nationally as equal to a Regents diploma issued by a local school district.”

Over 100 supporters gathered for the ceremony, which included certificates presented to all of the graduates by CABOCES Board President Mrs. Candace Clemons. CABOCES Interim Superintendent for CTE, Workforce Development & Community Learning, Mrs. Michelle Spasiano presented awards for high scores on the Test Assessing Secondary Completion (TASC) exam, the test required for earning a High School Equivalency Diploma in New York.

Student James Bardwell led the audience and graduates in the Pledge of Allegiance. Speakers included Lynette Simons (HSE instructor for the Belmont location), Dr. Melissa Rivers, and Mrs. Michelle Spasiano.

Student representative Nicolaus Scolton, who was the highest overall TASC scorer for CABOCES, shared, “What distinguishes this achievement perhaps from many others we’ve attained, is that of the pivotal influence it will have on our undoubtedly eventful courses in life’s journey. Moving forward from here is a joyous experience to be sure, in that some doors from our past have been shut, so many more in our future have been opened. Options that were once unattainable are now within our grasp.”

CABOCES also holds a separate January ceremony to honor new HSE graduates each year. If you would like information about earning your High School Equivalency Diploma, contact CABOCES at 716-376-8293.