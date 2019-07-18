ARKPORT — On Friday, The Brute: A Finger Lakes Focused Wine Bar will welcome back one of the best music acts in the region, The Brothers Blue.

Rooted in “old-time fiddle music” this trio blends elements of Country, Bluegrass, Cajun and Irish music into a unique fusion of modern Folk and Americana, all centered around three main instruments — a fiddle, banjo, and a guitar — along with other standard Folk instruments such as a standup bass, harmonica, or mandolin.

Upbeat, fun, and certainly dance-worthy, The Brothers Blue brings an experience unlike any other band in the area. The trio consists of Charlie Coughlin on the fiddle, mandolin, and bass, Benny Haravitch on the banjo, bass, and guitar, and Matthew Sperber on the guitar, all from the Finger Lakes and Western New York.

These award-winning musicians will be at The Brute this Friday to deliver a performance and experience that is worth its weight in gold. Come see why The Brute has been named BEST PLACE TO SEE A BAND by the Hornell Evening Tribune voters for two years running. Exclusive, original, and intimate experiences have been the focal point of The Brute since its inception, and the music scene stands out above all the rest. Don’t miss this extremely talented, award-winning trio, The Brothers Blue, at the Readers' Choice BEST PLACE TO SEE A BAND in Hornell and surrounding areas, The Brute: A Finger Lakes Focused Wine Bar located at 99 Main Street, Hornell.

Music starts at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.