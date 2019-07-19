CORNING - The New York State Department of Transportation announced it will be conducting bridge repair work on the Interstate 86 bridge over Post Creek in the City of Corning beginning Monday.

DOT said work will be conducted in both the eastbound and westbound lanes of I-86. During most of the duration, two lanes of traffic will be maintained.

“Work is expected to last approximately two months, weather permitting,” said DOT Region 6 public information officer Annette Burdett.

DOT said occasional daytime lane closures may be needed during structural lifting and material delivery.

The bridge itself is nearly indiscernible from the rest of the highway and is located approximately one-half mile east of State Route 414 (Exit 46) in Corning. The repair work will feature structural lifting and bearing replacement, concrete abutment repair and minor drainage work.

DOT said motorists may encounter lane closures and could experience travel delays.

DOT also announced bridge joint replacement work will resume on Interstate 86 eastbound over County Route 333 in Campbell Monday. That work consists of removing and replacing existing bridge joints.

Plus, crews will begin work next week painting the bridge that carries Chambers Road over I-86 in Big Flats. That work is planned to be done in the overnight hours and will last approximately five weeks depending on weather.

DOT urges motorists to slow down and safely move over when approaching roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones, and also to drive carefully through highway and bridge construction zones.