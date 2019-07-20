HAMMONDSPORT - Two people were injured at the Wine Country Classic Boat Show on Keuka Lake in Hammondsport Saturday afternoon after the antique boat they were on exploded and caught fire, according to the Hammondsport Fire Department and Steuben County Sheriff’s Department.

Hammondsport fire chief Bill Fries said the male and female occupants of the boat were forced into the water after fumes began to mass in the boat’s bilge and caused an explosion at around 3 p.m. Saturday.

“The fumes built up in the bilge area and ignited, and that’s what caused the explosion,” said Fries.

According to Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard, the female suffered severe burns to her lower extremities and was airlifted by Life Flight helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. The male had lacerations on his head and was treated locally.

The names of the victims were not released as of press time Saturday afternoon.

Officials said there were no other injuries.

According to Fries, the boat -- a 1955 Century Coronado-- was completely destroyed and sunk.

The boat show’s boat parade scheduled for Saturday afternoon was cancelled as a result of the accident. Fries said the show is scheduled to continue Sunday as planned.

Fries said his department was called out at 2:54 p.m. Saturday. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Boat Patrol was also at the scene and assisted with the recovery of the two victims from the water.

Allard said the Steuben County Sheriff’s dive team will go back out with the Hammondsport Fire Department Sunday to recover what’s left of the boat and continue with the investigation.