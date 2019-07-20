Saturday night launch gets 2019 rally in the air

WELLSVILLE — Wellsville, we have liftoff.

That was the welcome message Saturday night as the 44th annual Great Wellsville Balloon Rally had its first successful launch since 2017, delighting the crowds at Island Park.

“I’m 100 percent ahead of last year,” cracked Balloon Rally Committee Chairman Brad Thompson.

Indeed, the 2018 version of the Balloon Rally was just the second in its long history not to feature a single launch. Friday night didn’t get 2019 off to a much better start as heavy rain moved through the area in the hours before the scheduled launch.

However, the balloons put on a stellar Afterglow exhibition Friday night. By the time Saturday afternoon rolled around, the sun was shining, with temperatures — and hopes — high for the 6 p.m. Saturday evening launch.

The launch was delayed until around 7:30 p.m. due to high winds in the area. Conditions weren’t perfect for launch, but the Balloonmeister opened the fields and a number of pilots took to the skies as the crowds below erupted in applause. The winds took the balloons in the direction of Andover.

“If you’ve ever been to Balloon Rally’s before, there’s always a hurry up and wait element to it,” Thompson said. “We’ve had wind problems a lot. We haven’t had a nice Saturday launch in awhile, so it’s good to get some balloons off the ground. I know people like to see them up, but we’re going to put on a show here tonight. We’re going to do a candlestick glow doing a one, two, three in unison.”

Indeed, the rest of the night was scheduled to be filled with activities, capped off by fireworks late Saturday night.

“It looks like we had about balloons 10 go up, and the others are staying to glow and we’re going to put Scorch up, so we’re doing good. I’ll take it, no doubt about it,” Thompson said. “We also have our fireworks later, so we’ll have things going on until about 10:30 tonight. It’s a beautiful night.”

Another launch was schedule for Sunday morning, weather permitting.

“We don’t know yet. They say there might be some rain in the area, but hopefully we can get another up in the morning,” Thompson said. “We have to thank our sponsors and volunteers that help make this rally possible. Enjoy.”

The weekend also featured the Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce Main Street Festival. More photos of the weekend, including photo galleries of the launch and the Trend Addictions Fashion Show, will be posted to wellsvilledaily.com