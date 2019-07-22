The Arts Council for Wyoming County, 31 S. Main St., Perry, will present a concert featuring Michael Lasser, Alan Jones and Cindy Miller at 7 p.m. July 26.

The piano concert will include songs composed by Jerome Kern, Oscar Hammerstein, Cole Porter and Stephen Sondheim as well as the stories behind the composition as presented by Lasser and performed by Miller and Jones. Lasser’s new book, “City Songs and American Life, 1900-1950” will be available for purchase after the concert.

Tickets are $15 or $13.50 for ACWC members and are available at artswyco.org.