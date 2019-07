The city of Corning’s Gaffer District will host the 2019 Taste of Summer from 5 to 9 p.m. July 25 on Bridge Street, featuring seasonal foods and products from Gaffer District businesses.

The event will include a food court, a fashion show, shopping, kids activities, a classic car cruise-in and live music from The Royal Tease and from Southern Accents, a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers tribute.

For a full schedule: gafferdistrict.com/tasteofsummer.