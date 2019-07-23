ALFRED — The Alfred University football team welcomed two new assistant coaches and promoted two current coaches during the offseason leading into 2019.

During a stable offseason for the Saxons, Head Coach Bob Rankl promoted to coaches and welcomed two new coaches to his staff. First, Brady Bonacquisti '12, MS '15 was promoted to the position of Assistant Head Coach after spending two years as the Junior Varsity Head Coach and Linebackers Coach for the Saxons. He will continue his role as JV Head Coach and Linebackers Coach while taking on increased responsibilities within the program.

Rankl also announced the promotion of Holden Whitehead '16, MS '19 to Special Teams Coordinator. Whitehead had previously been the Linebackers Coach and Special Teams Assistant on the Varsity team while serving as the JV Defensive Coordinator.

Cole Reed '19 and Quasar Hampton '18 are new among the coaching ranks on the AU football team, they are not new to the University as graduates of the program. Reed will step into the Linebackers Coach role while Hampton steps in as the Offensive Line coach.

Reed was a four-year middle linebacker for the Saxons. A senior captain for the Saxons in 2018, Reed earned the highest honor bestowed upon an AU student-athlete in the Nicholas F. Clark '11 Ideal Saxon Award. He also earned the AU ECAC Merit Medal along with D3Football.com All-East Region Second Team, Empire 8 All-Conference First Team honors. He was the first chosen to wear the #32 jersey in honor of Nicholas Clark '11 in the #32 jersey program.

Hampton was a member of the 2017 Saxon offensive line that led AU to 4,318 offensive yards and 43 touchdowns. He blocked for one of the most prolific running backs in AU history in Maleke Fuentes '17 and aided in a record-setting performance of 627 rushing yards against Hartwick.

The Saxons are led by Rankl in his sixth year as Head Coach. Rankl has led the team to a 40-16 record since taking over in 2014 and has made a postseason appearance in each of the last five years. He was named the D3Football.com All-East Region Coach of the Year in 2016 after leading AU to its first 10-0 regular season. The Saxons wrapped up the year 12-1 overall after advancing to the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals.

AU opens the 2019 season on the road against Thiel College on Sept. 7 with kickoff at 1 p.m. in Greenville, Pa.