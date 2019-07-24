Erosion issues, dam cleanup also discussed

BELMONT — After rejecting bids in June, the Allegany County Resource Management Committee accepted a bid to log timber from the Travis Lot at its July meeting.

The committee approved a $330,000 bid from Two Rivers Timber Company, located on state Route 417 in Addison. The Travis Lot is a county-owned property spanning 341 acres in the townships of Allen and Angelica.

Legislator Brooke Harris (R-Alfred) asked Soil and Water Conservation Executive Director Scott Torrey if the bid was the same as last month’s. Torrey estimated the bid came in $8,000 to $10,000 lower than the previous offer. Harris also asked if Two Rivers would be responsible for repairing roads on the property. Torrey said the company would do culvert work and return the logging roads to a similar condition as before the logging began.

Erosion issues

That led to a discussion of erosion issues in the county, with Harris noting the Trails Task Force has heard erosion concerns from groups like the Genesee Valley Greenway and Genesee River Wilds. Both organizations have said their trails and parks are endangered by erosion of local waterways, particularly the Genesee River. Harris asked if Soil and Water could address those concerns.

“We could, as long as there’s a match to go with it,” Torrey said. “A lot of times the challenge is coming up with at least a 25 percent match. When you get to the river, some of those projects can run in hundreds of thousands of dollars. That’s the biggest challenge I see. It’s threatening those structures, but it’s all along the Genesee. There’s multiple areas that need a lot of funding. We try to highlight the ones that are impacting structures or infrastructure. That has been our focus.”

Torrey did report his office has been awarded $119,638 to perform permanent streambank stabilization work on Van Campen Creek in Friendship, adjacent to the ACCORD building. Torrey hopes the work will begin in 2020.

Dam cleanup

Legislator Gary Barnes (R-Wellsville) asked when Soil and Water will clean out the Belmont Dam at the Genesee River waterfalls. Torrey said the project should get started in August now that water levels are starting to become more manageable this summer.

Farm dinner

Cornell Cooperative Extension Executive Director Laura Hunsberger stated the Allegany County Farmer Neighbor Dinner will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25 at the Lake Lodge in Alfred. Taste of local farms, cash bar, and exhibits will open at 5:30 p.m., and a catered dinner showcasing food grown and produced in Allegany County will begin at 6:45 p.m.

Pre-registration is required, and the form and payment should be returned by Sept. 20 to CCE Allegany County, 5435A County Road 48A, Belmont, NY, 14813. Checks can be made payable to Cornell Cooperative Extension and further details can be found by contacting Lynn Bliven at 585-268-7644 ext. 18.