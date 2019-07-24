HAMMONDSPORT - The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office identified the two boaters involved in Saturday afternoon’s boat explosion at the Wine Country Classic Boat Show on Keuka Lake as husband and wife William Kistner and Carol Kistner of Batavia.

Authorities said Carol Kistner, 64, suffered severe burns to her lower extremities in the explosion and was airlifted by Life Flight helicopter to the burn unit at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard said she is still there being treated for second and third-degree burns as of Tuesday afternoon. Her condition is stable.

Officials said William Kistner, 63, was treated for lacerations and burns at Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital and was released Saturday.

William and Carol Kistner were on board a 1955 Century Coronado prior to the boat show’s boat parade Saturday afternoon when the vessel exploded and caught fire. The pair was forced from the craft into the water and recovered by emergency crews.

Hammondsport Fire Department Fire Chief Bill Fries said Saturday the culprit was an abundance of fumes that began to build up in the boat’s bilge area.

The accident happened at around 3 p.m. Saturday and the boat parade was cancelled that afternoon.

The boat was destroyed as a result of the explosion and sunk.

The investigation is ongoing.