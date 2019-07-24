BATH | Steuben County will enter a 10-year agreement to purchase three buildings it is currently leasing -- but the decision Monday by the Legislature was contentious and came down to some narrowly-decided votes.

Officials said the county was approached by Yunis Realty, which owns buildings in Bath, Corning and Hornell that the county uses to provide mental health care services.

The company offered a deal in which the county would pay roughly the same amount they’ve been paying for their ongoing leases on those properties -- but after 10 years, the county would take over ownership, amounting to a total price of about $3.5 million for the properties.

The county currently pays approximately $354,500 per year in rent on the three buildings, according to County Manager Jack Wheeler.

The deal would mean a savings of about $65,000 per year over 10 years compared to the current lease, Wheeler said.

Because it involved the purchase of real estate, the discussion of the issue took place in executive session -- an allowed exception to state open meetings law. The votes were then held in open session.

Legislator Robin Lattimer of Bath, who brought the proposal to the legislature from the Ad Hoc Office Space Committee she chairs, explained the situation from her perspective.

“The debate was over a lot of figure-crunching on the purchase price, and there was some feeling that with the market the way it is, particularly in Bath, which is the biggest building, that it wouldn’t support that kind of price,” Lattimer told The Leader. “When you look at it overall, myself and the legislators that approved this, felt that it was a good enough deal.”

Wheeler said Yunis Realty wasn’t interested in an immediate, outright purchase -- and that the costs associated with the county making that kind of purchase might mean such a deal wasn’t actually much cheaper.

One clear downside, Lattimer acknowledged, is that after the purchase is completed in 10 years, those buildings will come off the tax rolls -- including the four-story Bath facility, which represents about $2.5 million of the $3.5 million purchase price under the deal with Yunis. Its tax valuation is approximately $885,000.

Lattimer said the Bath facility is particularly important because there simply isn’t property available to recreate a similar facility in a convenient location for those who use it.

“There’s just no place that would be comparable,” she said.

Those on the Legislature who believed that there might have been a better deal to be made -- or objected to the sudden raising of such a high-dollar proposal -- sought to delay a vote on the plan.

“We didn’t really get a lot of information, and I’d like to talk to some of my constituents in the Hornell area and Bath area and see what their feeling is, and make a better-informed decision,” said Legislator Randy Weaver of Hornell.

“Some of the legislators want a little more time -- it’s a big issue,” added Legislator Aaron Mullen of Avoca.

A vote was held to table the issue, which would delay consideration and move it to the agenda for the next Legislature meeting -- that vote was defeated.

Then a second vote was held to postpone the vote on the issue until the next meeting -- a slightly different approach under a different rule.

The postponement got the support of Weaver and Mullen, plus legislators Kelly Fitzpatrick of Bath, Michael Hanna of Hammondsport, Hilda Lando of Corning, Frederick Potter of Troupsburg and Gary Roush of Erwin.

A moment after the roll call vote, Legislature Clerk Brenda Mori requested a calculator.

Legislators’ votes are weighted based on the populations they represent, but it’s not often a vote is close enough to make the exact numbers necessary. Those in favor of postponement ended up in the minority.

“That’s the closest vote I think we’ve had [since I've been here],” Wheeler said.

While the members were serious about their disagreements on the issue, they were good-humored about the process, with those seeking postponement laughing about how close the decision was.

In the end, the vote to actually make the purchase was not as close. Weaver, Lando, Mullen and Potter ultimately voted joined the votes in favor of the deal.

Fitzpatrick did not.

“I think we should have had better negotiation,” she told The Leader. “I think we’re overpaying substantially.

“Sometimes I think we make decisions really quickly -- and I don’t care for that.”