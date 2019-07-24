Keuka College will host a performance by members of the Keuka Lake Music Festival Thursday, July 25. Five members of the Rochester City Ballet will perform with Keuka Lake Music Festival musicians.

This special performance, titled “Pipes & Pointe Shoes,” will include Corelli’s La Folia Variations for Violin & Organ, Buxtehude’s Toccata in F Major, BuxWV 156, Bach’s Toccata and Fugue in D Minor, BWV 565, Widor’s Symphony No. 5 for Organ, V. Toccata, Handel’s Violin Sonata No. 4 in D Major, HWV 371, Debussy’s Arabesque No. 1 (trans. Roques) Elgar’s Imperial March, Op. 32, and Vitali’s Chaconne in G Minor.

Open to the public, the concert begins at 7 p.m. in the College’s Norton Chapel. Tickets are $20 (free for children and students), and can be purchased at keukamusic.org. Tickets will also be available at the door.

Members of the Keuka Lake Music Festival who will be performing include Dylan Kennedy (violin) and Oliver Brett (organ). Dancers from the Rochester City Ballet are Amy Stuart, Breena Keefe, Grace Koury, Michael Jurica, and Elizabeth Rodbell.

Mr. Kennedy, a Penn Yan resident and the Keuka Lake Music Festival founder, serves as principal second violin of the Atlantic Symphony Orchestra in Weymouth, Mass. As concertmaster, he has led the New England Conservatory Chamber Orchestra, the Moritzburg Festival Orchestra in Germany, the Cleveland Institute of Music (CIM) Orchestra, and the Rochester Philharmonic Youth Orchestra.

Mr. Brett, a doctoral student at the Eastman School of Music, serves as director of music at St Anne’s RC Church and plays the organ for Christ Church’s Schola Cantorum. Ms. Stuart, a native of Penn Yan and director of operations of the Keuka Lake Music Festival, joined the Rochester City Ballet in 2015. Her credits include performances in Rite of Spring, Adiemus, Summer of Love, The Nutcracker, and the Ugly Duckling, among other roles. In addition to performing, Ms. Stuart teaches ballet at Performance Plus Dance in Greece, Sea Her Shine in Pittsford, Nazareth College, and the University of Rochester.

The Keuka Lake Music Festival is dedicated to bringing high-quality classical music to the Finger Lakes region, featuring rising stars performing alongside firmly established musicians. Founded in 2017, the festival is committed to community enrichment and artistic excellence.

Additional concert series performances at Keuka College are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 3; Sunday, Aug. 11; and Saturday, Aug. 17.