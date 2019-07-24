BELMONT — Two area residents were indicted by a grand jury Wednesday in Allegany County Court in connection with the March 7 overdose death of a Bolivar man, while another was indicted in connection with alleged heroin sales in Cuba.

Jessica Sprague and Mark Crainer were indicted Wednesday on various charges relating to the death of Zachary Whitcher of Bolivar.

Sprague was charged with second-degree manslaughter, three counts of both criminal sale and criminal possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and making a false punishable written statement.

Authorities allege Sprague knowingly and unlawfully possessed and sold heroin, which recklessly caused the death of Whitcher. The death occurred at Sprague’s residence in Clarksville, where two children were present at the time. Police said Sprague removed and concealed a cell phone prior to police arrival for a report of an overdose, to prevent law enforcement from finding it and using it in their investigation. Sprague also allegedly provided information in a supporting deposition she knew to be false during the State Police investigation into the overdose death.

Crainer, of Bolivar, was charged with tampering with physical evidence and making a false punishable written statement. Like Sprague, authorities said Crainer removed and concealed a cell phone, and provided information in a supporting deposition he knew to be false to State Police during their investigation into the overdose death.

The charges against Sprague and Crainer stem from incidents on March 7 and March 8 in the Town of Clarksville in the aftermath of Whitcher’s death. Whitcher, 24, was a graduate of Bolivar-Richburg Central School, class of 2012.

George Brown, meanwhile, was charged with third-degree criminal sale and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. Authorities said Brown knowingly and unlawfully possessed and sold heroin in the Town of Cuba Feb. 28, 2019.

The Allegany County District Attorney’s Office previously charged Brown with homicide for allegedly being involved in providing heroin to a 30-year-old Wellsville man, Jared Coleman, who died Feb. 28 in Wellsville. However, that charge was dropped in Wednesday’s indictment.