BATH - Governor Andrew Cuomo Wednesday signed into law legislation designating a portion of Interstate Highway 86 as the “Trooper Nicholas F. Clark Memorial Bridge.”

Under the new law, sponsored by State Senator Tom O’Mara, R-Big Flats, and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, R-Corning, the bridges on I-86 where the highway crosses State Route 415 will receive the designation.

That section of I-86 is located less than a half-mile north of the New York State Police Barracks in Bath where Clark was stationed at the time of his death, officials said. An official dedication ceremony unveiling the new signage is being planned.

Clark, a native of Canisteo, was killed in the line of duty July 2, 2018, during a confrontation in the Town of Erwin. He was 29 years old and had been a Trooper for three years.

The O’Mara-Palmesano legislation honors Clark’s memory, and pays tribute to his life and service.

"We appreciate Governor Cuomo signing this legislation into law,” O’Mara and Palmesano said in a joint statement. “Trooper Clark was a hero who paid the ultimate sacrifice to keep us safe. It is our hope that this action will stand as a lasting tribute and testament to his remarkable life and service. We hope that it will help to express the collective respect of our local community, our entire region, and the State of New York. We envision the ‘Trooper Nicholas F. Clark Memorial Bridge’ as an enduring honor to Trooper Clark, and a reminder to future generations of his meaningful life. The naming of this bridge adjacent to the Trooper Barracks where he was stationed is also an important way for us to say thank you to the Clark family for their sacrifice and to let them know that Nick’s service and sacrifice will always be remembered and never forgotten.”

Cuomo said Trooper Clark dedicated his life to selflessly serving his community and protecting his neighbors and "the family of New York" continues to mourn his loss and his sacrifice.

"This recognition will help ensure his service and bravery is never forgotten," Cuomo said.

Clark was born and raised in the Canisteo Valley, officials said. He graduated from Canisteo-Greenwood High School in 2006 and from Alfred University in 2011. A stellar athlete, he was a New York State high school wrestling champion, and a four-year starter and All-Conference outside linebacker for the Alfred Saxons, where he set school records in tackles and earned a tryout with the Buffalo Bills.

He graduated from the State Police Academy in 2015. Following graduation, he was stationed in Ithaca and Auburn before transferring to the Bath barracks.

He is survived by his mother (Theresa), father (Anthony), and brother (Nathan).