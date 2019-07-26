Marissa Siciliano greeting residents at town hall

DANSVILLE — Perhaps you’ve seen her around Battle Street Brewery for the past year or so.

But if you haven’t already, you’ll also be seeing her around the town hall more often.

Marissa Siciliano began working as Dansville’s new village clerk on July 1, and said that she has enjoyed being part of the team and learning how the Village works from the inside out, including attending the meetings.

“I think the process is interesting, and exciting to know what’s coming for Dansville.”

Siciliano grew up in Wayland, and graduated from Wayland-Cohocton Central School in 1999, and from there, went on to earn a Bachelor’s of Science in Business Administration from the University of Maryland in 2012.

Since then, Siciliano had her own business, Thirst for Art, then began working in the banking industry at Five Star as a Certified Personal Banker in 2014, and then went on to work for KeyBank in Rochester as a Licensed Relationship Manager.

More recently, Siciliano has used her business management skills as a general manager for Battle Street Brewery, starting there in March of last year, where she still works part time during the evenings.

“I wanted to be able to use my background that I had,” she said about taking on the clerk position. “I took on a lot of e-accounting and taxes at Battle Street Brewery, found that I really enjoyed that, and when this position became available I was interested in making a career change. This worked out perfectly in line with what I was looking for.”

In the coming months, she will be attending a week-long conference with training through New York Council Of Mayors (NYCOM) as well as other training.

In the meantime, to acclimate herself learning the duties and responsibilities of her new role, Siciliano has reached out to other local village clerks and to NYCOM.