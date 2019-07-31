Free performance by Shake on the Lake of Shakespeare's comedy-drama

WELLSVILLE — With the help of five organizations and four individuals, a Shakespearean play will take place Monday, Aug. 5 on the lawn at the David A. Howe Library in Wellsville — free of charge.

It was more than 25 years ago that Kathryn Ross, at the time a reporter with the Wellsville Daily Reporter, organized the first Music on the Lawn summer concert series, but even then, she dreamed of someday having a theatrical series as well.

"We had Broadway Reviews that bordered on the theatrical, but I always wanted to see actual theater on the lawn. When I saw the Shakespearean troupe Shake on the Lake perform last summer, I knew I'd found what I wanted. The only problem was raising the $2,000 it would take to bring the performance here. That happened with the help of several local organizations and service clubs as well as some generous individuals," Ross explained.

Those contributing to the Wellsville performance of Shakespeare's "As You Like It" are the Allegany Area Foundation, the Wellsville Lions Club, Allegany Arts Association, Wellsville Rotary Club, the David A. Howe Library, Albert and Margaret Kerton and David and Jane Pinney.

Shake on the Lake is a professional theater company which performs in rural communities across western New York. It was started in 2011 by Josh Rice and Pilar McKay with the hope of bringing Shakespeare to the shores of Silver Lake, their hometown. Since then SOTL has grown into a touring company that hosts professional actors touring in five counties both performing and offering workshops throughout the summer season and into the Fall and holiday season.

"As You Like It" is a musical comedy which follows the story of Rosalind, an exile from the royal court and how she catches the eye of a young man.

According to the theatrical company's website, "SOTL puts it's fast, fun and physical-style on display in this comedy about love, longing, nature, cross-dressing, mistaken identity, music and ... wrestling."

"SOTL's productions are witty and fun. They involve the audience and use modern music and speech to relate Shakespeare's words with what is happening in today's society. It is fun and entertaining, a little bawdy and exciting with a price that fits everyone's pocket. It is free," Ross said.

"As You Like It" will be held on the front lawn of the library. The audience is advised to bring lawn chairs or blankets to watch the 90 minute play which will be taking place at ground level and not on stage. In the case of rain, the event will take place in the Nancy Howe Auditorium.

"I just want to thank all the groups and individuals who helped to make this free event happen this year. Hopefully it will take place next year as well and will be the start of a new tradition and another reason for people to come to downtown Wellsville," Ross said.