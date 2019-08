Notre Dame High School FIRST Robotics team mentor Christina Laskowski was recognized by the Corning Incorporated Foundation with an Excellence in Volunteerism Grant of $1,000.

As a recipient, Laskowski awarded the grant to the Notre Dame Jr. High First Tech Challenge Team. The money will be earmarked for the purchase of new tools and the organization of the new space in which they will be working.

Laskowski presented the $1,000 check July 22.