WATKINS GLEN - Kyle Busch recorded the fastest lap in both Xfinity practice sessions Friday at Watkins Glen International.

Busch registered a speed of 121.259 miles per hour and completed a fast lap in 72.737 seconds in the early practice and capped the day off with a speed of 121.862 mph and a time of 72.377 in the late practice.

Busch won the Xfinity race at The Glen in 2017, breaking a string of three-straight winners from Team Penske and didn’t run the Xfinity race at Watkins Glen last season. Team Penske took the crown back last season as Joey Logano took first place for the third time in four years. Logano is sitting out this Xfinity race, but will race on Sunday.

“Our iK9 Toyota was pretty good for us in practice,” said Busch. “Obviously we have some speed in the car. Ben (Beshore, crew chief) and the guys did a great job preparing for this week and we were fast right off the trucks.

"We did a lot of work in race trim and worked to see what the tendencies would be over a longer run."

Busch has had success at The Glen and hopes to continue it Saturday.

"I really enjoy racing at Watkins Glen and you just never know how the race is going to play out with strategy," Busch said. "We’ll see what happens on Saturday.”

Xfinity points leader Tyler Reddick was fifth fastest in the early practice and second among the full-time Xfinity drivers with a speed of 120.026 and a fast lap time of 73.484, but fell back to 10th fastest in the later practice.

Austin Cindric was fourth quickest in the early practice, but first among Xfinity series regulars with a time of 73.405 and a fast lap of 120.155. Cindric hasn’t broke through with a victory yet this season, but has six top-5 finishes and 13 top-10 finishes.

In the afternoon practice, Justin Halley blazed to the second fastest lap - best among Xfinity regulars. Halley sits in ninth in the Xfinity standings with two top-5 finishes and 14 top-10 finishes, but has yet to secure a series victory.

Qualifying for the Zippo 200 at The Glen will start today at 11:40 a.m. with the race to follow at 3 p.m.