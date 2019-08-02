1st meeting Tuesday at Wellsville Creative Arts Center

WELLSVILLE — The David A. Howe Public Library and the Wellsville Creative Arts Center are teaming up to present a three-part book club to focus on authors from Mexico.

This year, Mexico was chosen as the country of focus for the library’s Around the World book club. The group will meet at the Creative Art Center where the baristas will make a specialty drink to go with the theme of each book. Copies of each book will be available for checkout at the library.

Those interested may attend any or all of the book discussions. The first will center on Sandra Cisneros’ classic, The House on Mango Street, with the discussion to be held at the Creative Arts Center in Wellsville on Tuesday, Aug. 6 at 3:30 p.m.

Future book selections include Asunder by Chloe Aridjis and Like Water for Chocolate by Lauren Esquivel with discussion to be held at 3:30 the first Tuesday of each following month. For more information contact the library at 585-593-3410 or wellsville@stls.org