LIVINGSTON COUNTY/KEUKA LAKE — Livingston County Sheriff Thomas J. Dougherty has announced that 15 students from Livingston County left on Sunday, July 14 for the New York State Sheriffs' Institute 2019 Summer Camp and returned on Saturday, July 20.

The young campers attended the New York State Sheriffs’ Camp, Camp Iroquois, located on Keuka Lake in the Finger Lakes Region of Yates County, for a week of wholesome summer fun. Livingston County Sheriff’s Investigator Gene Chichester traveled with the campers to serve as their counselor for the week.

The elected Sheriffs throughout New York State have owned and operated Camp Iroquois since 1977, the camp accommodates over 900 boys and girls between the ages of 9 and 12 from across New York State each summer. The campers attend at no charge. The camp operates for six weeks each year making a difference in thousands of children lives from New York State over the years.

The camp is made possible by the generous financial support of the New York State Sheriffs’ Honorary Members of the Sheriffs’ Institute and events such as the recent “Sheriffs Showdown” held at the Hemlock Fair. The Sheriffs' Summer Camp provides a solid recreational program while stressing basic values and good citizenship.

The campers have an opportunity to participate and interact with Sheriff's Deputies on a daily basis. The children get an opportunity to see the Deputies in an entire different light without a uniform until the last day of camp when they dress in their uniform. The Deputies help teach class and participate with the kids all day from classes, recreation time and camp activities.

Most children only get to see the serious side of Deputy Sheriffs as they respond to emergencies in their community or their homes. This shows the children that Deputies are real people and can have fun and be trusted. The campers earn awards throughout the week and this year a Livingston County camper took home the award of Boys Camper of the week which was voted on by the camp staff!

Campers participate in typical camp activities like archery, sailing, boating, hiking, and talent shows. They also experience technical and safety demonstrations by Deputy Sheriffs such as Sheriff’s Underwater Search and Rescue Team training, Sheriff’s K-9 teams, Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol Units, bicycle safety and boating safety and many other demonstrations. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office participated with these demos with our Mounted Patrol, K-9 Unit and Drone demonstration.

“I thank all the folks in Livingston County that support this camp through the $25 honorary member drive held annually and also by supporting events like the Sheriffs’ Showdown that we held recently.” stated Sheriff Dougherty. “I would also like to give special thanks to Investigator Gene Chichester for his long term dedication to the camp and going above and beyond to mentor these campers. I firmly believe that this camp is changing the path of young lives and making our kids better, stronger, more confident and preparing them for a successful life.”