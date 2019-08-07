PAINTED POST - A tractor trailer was forced off the road on Interstate 86 westbound near Exit 50 in Painted Post at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday after what officials described as an episode of road rage.

According to New York State Police out of Painted Post, two tractor trailer drivers were “driving aggressively” and got into a road rage quarrel on the highway that resulted in one of the 18-wheeler drivers rear-ending the other.

The truck that was rear-ended was forced off the road onto the bank. Officials said the other driver then pulled over to the side of the highway.

Police said no charges were filed against either driver and no tickets were issued. Neither driver sustained any injuries, officials said.

State police based in Painted Post were called out at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday. The Gang Mills Fire Department also responded to the scene.

One lane was kept open for traffic while emergency officials tended to the accident.

Police said the scene was cleared at about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.