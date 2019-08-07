ALMA — The Bath VA Veterans will once again be returning to the Allegany County Veterans Cabin in Alma for lunch, fishing and socializing, served by the daughters of the American Revolution.

When and where may you salute the veterans?

Anywhere along Rt. 19 from Belvidere to York’s Corners.

Schedule

9:30 a.m. - Motorcycles, with the police, will escort the bus from Bath at 9:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m. - Arrive in Belvidere, Veteran Service Office veterans meeting veterans leave 11 a.m.

11:05 a.m. - Arrive in Belmont, join the men and women from the American Legion 808.

11:15 a.m. - Arrive in Scio, join the firemen and women from the Fire Department.

11:25 a.m. - Arrive on Wellsville's Main Street. Join the men and women from the American Legion Post 702 or Wellsville Fire Department on Main Street.

After Wellsville the bus will head down Rt. 19 for the Hunt Rd.

Join one of the groups to honor the veterans, or stand in front of your home on Rt. 19 wave an American flag.

"Many vets are long term residents of the Bath VA so for some it may be a first for them, and for some it may be their last trip," said event organizers. "Please find in your heart to stand and salute these Veterans - join us. Wave a flag. You may be waving to a Korea, Vietnam, Grenada, Lebanon, Panama, Desert War, Gulf War, Afghanistan, 9/11, Iraq vet."

"I would like to thank all the organizations and people who have helped spread the word about Saluting the Veterans!" said Skip Merrick. "A dog wags his tail with his heart – please come out and wave and a flag with your heart! Thank you all."