A portion of the street between East Elm and Chestnut will be closed to vehicles during the paving.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 12, Penn Yan Village crews will be doing paving work on Hamilton Street between East Elm Street and Chestnut Street. There will be no vehicle access Monday and there is a possibility of limited to no access while the work is being completed.

Morgan's Grocery will be closed Aug. 12 and will re-open Tuesday, Aug. 13.

As other details become available, they will be posted at www.Chronicle-Express.com

Questions for village officials should be directed to Tom Schwartz, Deputy Director of Public Works, at 315-536-3374.