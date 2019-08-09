COOPERS PLAINS | The Greater Southern Tier BOCES Board of Education welcomed some new faces at its Aug. 5 meeting.

Board President Donald Keddell conducted the swearing-in of new member Mark Lemmon of Waverly.

The board also met for the first time with T. Gregory Dale, the new Assistant Superintendent for Finance and Administrative Services.

Dale fills the position vacated by the well-respected Margaret Munson, who recently retired from GST BOCES after 36 years of service.

The board and BOCES administrators also discussed some of their recent accomplishments, including hosting a manufacturing summit held by U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, at their Bush campus in Elmira.

Superintendent James Frame said he may have surprised attendees when he spoke at the opening of the conference.

“I gave the solution before the problem was presented,” he said, telling those at the event that he believes the solution to their workforce development issues is the BOCES system.

GST BOCES also recently hosted a “Business Before Business” breakfast event for the Chemung County Chamber of Commerce.

Brian O’Donnell, himself a recent newcomer to the board of education, attended the Chamber event, which was held at the adult education facility in Elmira’s Langdon Plaza.

The Langdon Plaza facility (formerly home to Elmira Business Institute) became the official headquarters of GST BOCES adult education programs last year. It’s located at the intersection of East Church Street and North Main Street in Elmira.

O’Donnell said the event went well, and that he was particularly impressed by Frame’s presentation to the Chamber members.

“I think Jim [Frame] did a great job, I learned a lot, and I think the people there walked away very impressed,” O’Donnell told the board.

Frame noted that GST BOCES has been working hard to promote the Langdon Plaza site as a hub of adult education.

“We’re doing everything we can to make that location attractive to people,” Frame said.

He also noted at the meeting that the state’s recent decision to stop allowing religious exemptions from school vaccination requirements has unique effects on BOCES.

“A non-vaccinated homeschool student who participates in a [BOCES] program will no longer be allowed on campus with other kids,” Frame told the board.

Students who reside within the five-county Greater Southern Tier region are able to take part in BOCES programs regardless of where they go to school, including religious or other private schools, or are homeschooled.