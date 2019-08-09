Tom DiNapoli, New York State Comptroller, and Tracy Mitrano, 2020 candidate for Congress in New York’s 23rd District, are scheduled to address the gathering at the annual Yates County Democratic Picnic to be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Aug. 18, at scenic Buckskin Farm, 2611 Bath Rd, Penn Yan.

The $15 per plate pre-sale fundraiser will support local Democratic candidates running this fall, and other Yates County Democratic Committee initiatives. The meal includes chicken barbecue, multiple sides and desserts, lemonade, iced tea and water. Live music will accompany the event. Parking is free and plentiful. Members of the community are invited to attend.

The slate of Democrats running for local seats in 2019 will be in attendance and available to discuss the issues. They include:

• Valerie Brechko, Legislative District III (Milo) and Milo Town Council;

• Peggy Focarino, Legislative District II (Benton, Potter, Torrey);

• Teresa Hoban, Legislative District III (Milo);

• K. Dixon Zorovich, Legislative District I (Italy, Jerusalem, Middlesex) and Jerusalem Town Supervisor; Kathy McGrath, County Coroner;

• Mildred Phillips-Espana, Milo Town Council;

• Bill Roege, Benton Town Council.

• Larry Martin and Peter Martini are running uncontested for Torrey Town Council,

• Jeremy Hall is unopposed in his bid for a seat on Starkey Town Council.

Reservations for the event must be made in advance. Tickets are on sale until Aug. 12, and can be purchased from any Yates County Democratic Committee member or by calling 585-451-7075.