School board agrees to changes; district, city approve contract for SRO services

HORNELL — An updated extracurricular handbook that adjusts the district’s academic eligibility policy to compete or perform in extracurricular activities was approved by the Hornell Board of Education Wednesday.

The new policy retains two key planks: students become ineligible if they are failing two or more courses, and a student is ineligible for one full week.

Here’s what’s new:

- Eligibility is determined every week.

- Students regain eligibility once their name is removed from the multiple failure list (i.e. they are no longer failing two or more classes).

- Ineligibility is NOT carried over from the end of the school year to the beginning of the next academic year.

Under the previous policy, eligibility was determined every five weeks and students regained their eligibility by having the teacher of each failed course complete a “sign-off sheet.” Also, with the old policy, ineligibility carried over from the end of one school year to the beginning of the next year.

Prior to approving the updated handbook, the school board heard from Scott Carroll, Hornell High School principal, who outlined the changes and explained the reasoning. Carroll said tracking academic progress weekly, rather than every five weeks, means assessments are being done more frequently and students won’t get in as large an academic hole if they are failing classes.

Superintendent Jeremy Palotti said the district will not have unrealistic expectations about how quickly teachers can grade major projects that have a significant impact on eligibility.

Students who are academically ineligible may continue to participate in rehearsals or practices, but they may not compete in games or competitions.

Appointments

The school board approved four probationary appointments to the district’s instructional staff. Three teaching positions are four-year appointments, all effective Sept. 3, 2019. A school counselor probationary appointment is for three years, and also is effective starting Sept. 3.

Appointed were: Ashlee Motsay, as an elementary teacher; Dennis Brown, science teacher; Andrew Gibbs, elementary teacher; Carli Cavanaugh, school counselor.

Other resolutions

The board approved an agreement with the City of Hornell to provide School Resource Services for the 2019-20 school year.

The board agreed to an amended non-resident student policy. Officials said the change will allow Hornell High School students who have attended district schools for a period of time to complete their education in Hornell even if their residence changes to out of the district.