BUFFALO — The Alfred University School of Art and Design’s Institute for Electronic Arts is partnering with the Burchfield Penney Art Center to present an exhibition of video work by faculty and past resident artists at the Institute.

The exhibition, “Double Real,” opens today at the Burchfield Penney Art Center, 1300 Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, and will remain on view through Nov. 24. The exhibition is sponsored by The Institute for Electronic Arts, the New York State Council on the Arts, and the Schein-Joseph Endowment.

Artists – some of whom are Alfred University alumni – whose work will be included in “Double Real” are: Peer Bode, professor of video arts; Andrew Deutsch ’90 (BFA), professor of sound design/video arts; Rebekkah Palov, IEA research administrative assistant; visiting artists Monica Duncan ’02 (BFA), Miatta Kawinzi, Katherine Liberovskaya, Diane Ludin, Brian Murphy, Allen Riley ’12 (MFA), Eiko Otake, Linda Ryan, Anna Scime, Samantha Sloan ’13 (BFA), and Eric Souther ’11 (MFA).

The Institute for Electronic Arts and the Burchfield Penney Art Center have been committed to shared performances, research, production and distribution of electronic art since 2002. That year, Burchfield Penney and the IEA embarked on a collaboration, “Signals From the Electronic Cloud,” which marked the start of the Western New York Electronic Arts Alliance, a decisive relationship between the two institutions. The exhibition brought to Burchfield Penney work from the founding faculty of the IEA, as well as artists who participated in the Institute’s highly acclaimed artist-in-residence program. The comprehensive exhibition included video projections, digital prints and interactive computer art, and provided space dedicated to historical objects significant to the development of the IEA and electronic media.

The Alliance continues to uphold the shared commitment to an integration of ideas that leads to presentations of the highest quality, and a recognition of the significant work of Western New York artists working in the electronic medium.

Alfred University’s Institute for Electronic Arts is dedicated to the integration of electronic media within the fine arts disciplines through a focus on art making, research, and education. Established in 1997, the IEA focuses on the development of electronic imaging studios, to sponsor cross-disciplinary work, and to sponsor interactive artist residencies for the promotion of professional dialogues. The Institute supports evolving electronic studio research labs, hosts national and international conferences, and establishes artists’ residencies and workshops.