BOLIVAR — Lion Rick Whitney was elected District Governor of Lions District 20-E1 at the Multiple District 20 Convention held in Binghamton, May 3-5.

On July 9, he was officially inducted by Lions International President Dr. Jung-Yul Choi at the Lions International Convention in Milan, Italy. As District Governor Whitney will oversee 39 Lions Clubs, four Lioness Clubs and eight LEO Clubs in Allegany, Steuben, Wyoming, Livingston, Genesee, Monroe and Orleans counties.

District Governor Whitney joined the Bolivar Lions Club in 1983 and served as President in 1988 and 2011. He has served at the district level as Zone and Region Chair, Cabinet Secretary, and Second and First Vice Governor. He is married to the former Lois Cline, who is also a Bolivar Lion. Whitney is currently serving his third term as Allegany County Sheriff.

The International Association of Lions Clubs, founded in 1917, includes over 48,000 Lions Clubs and 1.4 million members throughout the world. Their mission is to empower volunteers to serve their communities, meet humanitarian needs, encourage peace and promote international understanding. Their vision is to be the global leader in community and humanitarian service.

