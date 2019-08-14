CORNING - A Corning man is facing multiple charges after allegedly threatening a female in her place of employment, according to Corning City Police.

Thomas R. Whitehead, 50, of Hamilton Road in Corning, was charged Tuesday with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony, first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and fourth-degree stalking.

According to police, Whitehead allegedly repeatedly called a female’s workplace within the City of Corning and made threats to the female and other staff members in violation of a recently issued order of protection.

Police said Whitehead allegedly warned he was on his way to the workplace to follow through on his threats.

Police said they responded and located Whitehead walking toward the direction of the workplace with a large machete he was trying to conceal in his waistband. Corning City Police Chief Jeff Spaulding said police stopped Whitehead on Reynolds Avenue.

Whitehead was arraigned in Steuben County Centralized Arraignment Court at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. He was remanded to Steuben County Jail on $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 property bond.

Police said additional charges are also pending against Whitehead.