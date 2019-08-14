CORNING - A Corning woman was charged Monday for allegedly threatening a female with a handgun.

Laura Simons, age 51, of Buffalo Street, has been charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd Degree, a felony; reckless endangerment in the 1st Degree, a felony and Menacing in the 2nd Degree, a misdemeanor.

According to police, at about 10:40 p.m. Monday, Corning Police were dispatched to a Buffalo Street home by the Steuben County 911 Center, where it was reported that a female had just been threatened with a loaded handgun by another female.

Authorities say while responding to the call, City Police requested the assistance from Painted Post-based NY State Police and the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival at the residence, Police were confronted outside by a female suspect that initially ran back in to the house. A short time later, the female suspect exited the residence again and was quickly taken into custody, police said.

Police believe that they have recovered the weapon used along with a quantity of ammunition. No injuries were sustained by any of the participants, officials said.

Police said Simons was taken to the Steuben County Centralized Arraignment Court and was arraigned by Judge Jennifer Donlon, a Hornell City Judge.

Simons was released from custody on her own recognizance. No bail was set and she will appear in Corning City Court at a later date.