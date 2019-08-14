Group proposes one-way streets

WELLSVILLE — The Village of Wellsville Planning Board is getting creative in an effort to find additional parking in the business district.

Trustee Mike Roeske reported at Monday night’s meeting that the planning board is proposing the creation of two one-way streets off Madison Street in the Gabby Hayes/Park Avenue area, an effort that would eliminate a traffic light.

“The planning board is trying to find additional parking,” Roeske said. “They’re also trying to plan different areas. They feel like if you get rid of this light out here traffic will flow a little faster because you’ve only got two lights going instead of three. You may not have as many accidents in that intersection by eliminating the one traffic light. Everything would be one-way.”

Included in the proposal is the implementation of diagonal parking on Park Avenue behind the library to create more parking spots.

“We could probably fit twice as many cars in there,” Roeske said.

The reaction to the proposal was tepid, with Police Chief Tim O’Grady wondering if traffic is enough of an issue to justify such a drastic change to traffic flow. O’Grady suggested the one-ways might create confusion and result in an increase in accidents as the plan is currently proposed.

The idea of increased parking on Park Avenue was better received, with O’Grady noting there might be an opportunity to expand parking on the library side of the street next to the sidewalk.

“They pretty much park there anyways for library events,” he said.

Mayor Randy Shayler suggested DPW investigate what the state’s position would be in regards to one-way streets, as well as the space requirements needed to add parking on Park Avenue.

“We can look at it both ways to see what’s available,” Shayler said.

Fire Chief Barney Dillie and Trustee Jeremy Cole both commended DPW for its work on the Main Street paving project.

“It looks great,” Cole said. “Great job.”

DPW reported work on the Welcome to Wellsville signage at Madison and Park Avenue will resume in September with the return of Alfred State students.

In other traffic news, Shayler brought up an ongoing problem at the corner of South Brooklyn and West State.

“There continues to be an issue with vehicles turning short, going up over the curb, through the tree lane,” he said. “Can we somehow get our heads together and figure out a way to address that? … It’s a real problem.”

The group agreed to work on the issue and come back to the next meeting with a solution.