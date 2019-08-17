WELLSVILLE — Fall is right around the corner. With fall comes football! Donate blood during the month of August and be automatically entered to win two NFL tickets to watch your favorite team! You can choose between the Steelers, Browns, Bills or Eagles.

The CBB is currently in a critical blood shortage. It is important all eligible donors plan to give blood at the following blood drive because the CBB is the exclusive blood provider to Jones Memorial Hospital. The CBB has a less-than-one-day supply of blood types O+ and O-. It is also experiencing critically low levels of blood types A+ and A-.

A blood drive will be held Monday, Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Jones Memorial Hospital's Walchli Room, 191 N. Main St., Wellsville, NY 14895. Walk-ins welcome. Appointments are available.

“Blood usage at our partner hospitals has been high throughout the summer months,” said Jaclyn Seymour, Community Relations Specialist for the Community Blood Bank. “We have also seen a decrease in blood donors this summer. These two situations together has created a critical blood shortage for our inventory. We really need donors to come out and give blood in order to help fill the need. There is no other option.”

Individuals are eligible to give blood if it has been 56 days since their last donation; they are at least 17 years of age (16 with parental consent); weigh at least 110 pounds; have not received a tattoo or body piercing in the past 12 months; are in good general health and do not have a cold or the flu. You must have a valid photo ID in order to donate. Prior to donating, those giving blood should eat a good, solid meal and drink at least 18 oz. of water. For more information or to find out if you are eligible visit www.fourhearts.org or call (877) 842-0631.

Community Blood Bank partners with hospitals in Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York to provide blood for patients in need.