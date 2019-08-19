New executive director has been with CHHA five years

HORNELL — The City of Hornell Housing Authority (CHHA) has named Karen Carney as their new executive director.

Carney was formally appointed in July and will start work on Sept. 1, applying skills and expertise gained with twenty years in various roles in the industry, including five years at the Hornell Housing Authority, according to the authority's board of commissioners.

“The Board was impressed by Karen's vision, passion, intellect and experience, said Matt Aldrich, chair of CHHA’s Board of Commissioners. “We are confident that she will continue the legacy of great leadership and the innovative delivery of housing solutions that the community needs.”

She replaces tenured Executive Director Jason Sackett, who will step down at the end of this month to dedicate himself full-time to affordable housing real estate development and consulting. Sackett announced in April that he would be leaving the position at the authority.

Established in 1966, the City of Hornell Housing Authority and its affiliated entities provide rental subsidy to 281 households and owns and manages 147 units of mixed finance affordable housing in the City of Hornell. Our staff operates in an efficient, ethical, and professional manner supporting those in need move toward economic self-sufficiency. For additional information on CHHA, please visit www.hornellhousing.org