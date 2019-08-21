Wind Farm pledges contributions to Town of Farmersville

FARMERSVILLE — Alle-Catt Wind Farm announced Tuesday it has signed a letter of intent to contribute nearly $13.4 million in new revenue to the Town of Farmersville over the next 20 years through a host community agreement.

The announcement comes on the heels of the Farmersville Town Board’s unanimous passage of a new wind law that establishes balanced setback requirements for the local community while investing in Farmersville.

“We are committed to the economic future of Western New York communities as we work to make the Alle-Catt project a reality,” said Valessa Souter-Kline, Project Development Manager for the Alle-Catt Wind Farm. “This is a big step forward for the project and we thank the Town Board for their work to ensure a responsible wind law. We look forward to investing in this region and powering the local economy and creating good-paying jobs.”

The Alle-Catt Wind Farm is a proposed 340-megawatt wind farm being developed on private land leased in the towns of Arcade, Centerville, Farmersville, Freedom, Rushford and Machias.

Parent company Invenergy said the Alle-Catt Wind Farm will deliver American-made energy to New York homes and help power the state’s clean energy economy. The project will provide millions in annual revenue to local communities for schools, roads and bridges, healthcare and public safety while creating more than 400 good-paying, local jobs, the company said.