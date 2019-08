Corning Incorporated Foundation is a 2019 sponsor of the Frederic Remington Art Museum’s annual education fundraiser Classic Golf Tournament that will be held Aug. 23.

The proceeds from the tournament benefit the museum’s education programming at the Eva Caten Remington Education Center.

Education Center's Kid's Place has open hours with free play in the Education Center's Kid's Place. The museum's Education Center has expanded its charge with the adoption of the museum's strategic plan.