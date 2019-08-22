CAMPBELL | Campbell-Savona School District leaders are happy with test results from the 2018-19 school year, and even happier to continue to boast a graduation rate above 90 percent for seven years running.

The school board received reports on those results at its regular August meeting held Monday.

Last year’s graduation rate was 95 percent for students who attend the Campbell-Savona High School on-site, high school Principal Kelley Meade told the board. Including students attending BOCES and alternative school programs, the rate was still 92 percent.

It’s the seventh year in a row the graduation rate has been above 90 percent in the district. The New York state average for June 2018 graduates (the most recent statewide data) was 80.4 percent, which was an uptick from previous years. The national rate in 2017 (also the most recent data) was 84.6 percent according to the federal Department of Education.

Those results come from consistent efforts across the district, Superintendent Kathy Hagenbuch told The Leader following the meeting.

“We have worked hard to live our district’s vision, mission and beliefs,” Hagenbuch said. “We do a lot (to achieve those results).

“Students are our highest priority and all decisions are centered around their needs.”

Also during Monday’s meeting, Curriculum and Instruction Coordination Christine Gill presented an analysis of grade 3-8 math and ELA test results.

Campbell-Savona students, in general, beat the GST BOCES average from the region’s 21 districts on more than two-thirds of the standards being tested in both math and ELA.

“In terms of 3-8 ELA and Math, (Campbell-Savona) did well in 2019 ... when we compare ourselves to other GST BOCES schools, in terms of how well our students have mastered the (New York state) standards tested,” Hagenbuch said.

There were a few grade levels where the district’s comparative results dropped from the previous year, or rose sharply.

Hagenbuch said there are a number of factors that can make results inconsistent.

“With state tests there are a number of variables that impact a specific cohort’s performance,” she said. “This past spring the state had an issue with the online ELA testing in which students were being denied access to the test and/or being ‘kicked off’’ while they were taking the test. This may have impacted some students negatively.”

The board also heard a report from Meade on the district’s Regents results from June.

Campbell-Savona students overall had about an 85 percent passing rate across all Regents exams; that number was slightly higher, about 87 percent, among students within the building versus those attending BOCES.

There were some big Regents highlights according to Meade, including a 100 percent passing rate on the Physics exam, putting the district in the top 5 among GST BOCES districts on that test as well as U.S. History; Campbell-Savona was in the top 10 of GST districts on six more subject tests.

“We are very pleased with regents results,” Hagenbuch said.