Company could break ground as early as September, hotel also possible

BELMONT — A project that has been on Allegany County’s to-do list for nearly two decades is closing in on a big checkmark.

Development of a fueling station and hotel off I-86 outside Belmont is in the works, with the fueling station possibly breaking ground as soon as next month. Quicklee’s — a fueling station and convenience store founded in Avon in 1995 that now operates about 20 branches across upstate New York — is heavily involved in making the Crossroads its first location in Allegany County.

“They’re ready to break ground sometime in September, optimistically, probably October, but this fall,” Allegany County Industrial Development Agency Executive Director Craig Clark said at Wednesday’s Planning and Economic Development Committee meeting. “Within about nine months after that they’ll be operational. They have a number of places throughout the Western New York region. The biggest and best new one is up at the Avon or Lakeville exit on 390. It will be similar, not quite as big, but a similar facility.”

Clark said the site will include a truck stop. Development of a hotel could soon follow, with a developer eyeing the Crossroads for a 101-bed hotel. Clark said the hotel and fueling station developers view the projects as mutually beneficial as both efforts have fallen together nearly concurrently.

“We’re hoping to have that signed shortly. We have a hotel developer who is also looking at the site,” he said. “They’ve already worked together on layout … the hotel developer has nothing negative about having a fueling station/truck stop in front. They think it’s a way to attract more residents. They both think it’s the right thing to do on site, and the layout complements each other.”

Clark said the development is nearly identical to what was presented two years ago by a pair of developers who planned a restaurant, fueling station and hotel at the site.

“As far as layout, it’s almost exactly the same,” he said.

Casey Jones, of the Transformation Initiative in Allegany County, spoke at the meeting and urged the county not to rush into any agreements. Jones raised several concerns, such as a PILOT agreement benefiting new business while taking away from existing businesses.

“A new development comes in and all of a sudden you’re subsidizing it in competition with existing business,” he said. “I’ve seen that happen before, and what happens is a lot of those businesses go out of business because there’s an unfair advantage. I understand what you’re trying to do up there … I think there needs to be a significant amount more look at this project to see what is the benefit and what is the economic impact.”

Clark agreed that the impact must be taken into account, but he didn’t foresee any issues with existing businesses. The Crossroads fueling station would fill a hole between I-86 truck stops in Kanona and Salamanca.

Director of Planning Kier Dirlam said the impact of the site has been studied extensively over the last two decades.

“We’ve been looking at that site for almost 20 years. We’ve done tons of analysis over those years,” he said. “There was a fueling truck stop on that site until 2010, and the reason it went out was not because it wasn’t making money, it was because some of the other companies that were associated with that same owner didn’t make money and they went bankrupt and couldn’t keep this one going. It wasn’t losing money.

"We’re essentially replacing a business that was here as far as the fueling station, the convenience store and the food at that site. Hopefully we’ll make a little more tax money. We lost a lot of sales tax when that went out of business in 2010. We know what we need and we’ve been missing it for nine years.”

Dirlam also said the hotel would similarly fill a huge void. Clark said the hotel would add about a third more beds to the county’s lodging portfolio.

“We have so few rooms that everybody has to go to other areas when we have big events. We fill up in no time, so Olean and everyone else is getting that business,” Dirlam said. “These are both solid projects. We’ve done lots of studies.”

The public will have the opportunity to weigh in on the IDA’s deal with the developer at a public hearing scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. at the county’s Crossroads facility.

Talk turned to the possibility of a restaurant at the site. Clark said the hotel developer hasn’t yet decided on taking on a restaurant.

“I think that once we get a contract, they’ll really look harder at what a restaurant would do, what kind of restaurant would attract people,” Clark said. “To have an operational restaurant you have to attract residents as well as the travelers. They haven’t said for sure if they’d have a restaurant or not.”

Legislator Bill Dibble suggested a Chick-fil-A.